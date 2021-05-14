Teen sparks family drama with ‘harsh’ reaction to family heirloom: ‘This is unacceptable’

A 16-year-old is feuding with her older stepsister over a necklace and ring.The teenager asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for advice.Her mother died when she was nine and her father remarried two years later.She inherited a necklace and ring from her late mother.The problem is her stepsister has demanded to wear the jewelry for a year.But the Reddit poster doesn’t want her stepsister borrowing it.The stepsister wouldn’t stop and it led to an explosive argument.“She thinks she’s entitled to and deserves something from my mom that acknowledges her as my sister,” the Reddit poster wrote.“I told her we did not owe her and we’re not sisters”.“Your stepsister’s behavior is weird and inappropriate,” a person wrote.Reddit users thought the poster’s reaction was understandable