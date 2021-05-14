Chinese woman prevents man from bringing electric bike into lift due to safety reasons

A woman in central China prevented a man from bringing his electric bike into a lift.

In the CCTV footage captured in a lift in Yichang, the lift door opened and a man was trying to enter with his e-bike.

The lady in the lift blocked the door and turned her back on to the man to stop him from bringing in his vehicle.

It’s understood that the lady was in the elevator with her husband and children.

She was afraid that the bike may explode due to recent news reports of similar incidents happening.

Many Chinese netizens praised the woman for her courage and straightforwardness: "It's dangerous to take the lift with an e-bike.

When the e-bike burns or explodes, there will be nowhere to escape." The lady asked the man to take the next lift but he refused, so she blocked the lift.

The video was filmed on May 12 and provided by local media.