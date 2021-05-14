Canadian woman shows how she creates beautiful hand cast for mum and her 3 daughters

A business owner based in Ingersoll, Canada, shared a series of videos of how she made a hand cast for a mum and her three daughters.

A business owner based in Ingersoll, Canada, shared a series of videos of how she made a hand cast for a mum and her three daughters.

Alecia Langford, owner of Lasting Memories, filmed as she covered the family's hands in cement.

Langford explained the process: "The mould is made from alginate, the cast is cement.

Moving the alginate on top of the hands eliminates air bubbles on the skin.

"The process took about 20 minutes, then they easily slipped their hands out of the mould.

Once removed, I fill the mould with cement.

"After two hours I demould the cast by peeling away the alginate.

This is a large cast so it took around three to four weeks to dry out completely.

"Allowing it to dry out ensures the paint will not trap any moisture into the cast.

"All imperfections are patched up, and the arms are sanded down to create a more unified shape." This footage was filmed on March 20.