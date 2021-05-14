CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: May 14, 2021

Gov.
Walz will sign an executive order Friday ending Minnesota’s mask mandate.
Minneapolis and St.
Paul will keep the mandate in place, as are some businesses like Target.
WCCO 4 News - May 14, 2021
Gov.
Walz will sign an executive order Friday ending Minnesota’s mask mandate.
Minneapolis and St.
Paul will keep the mandate in place, as are some businesses like Target.
WCCO 4 News - May 14, 2021
Start the day with the latest headlines and weather. There’s a St. Paul restaurant relaunching without tipping. All hourly..
Grab that coffee or tea and check the latest headlines. It’s Teacher Appreciation Day! So, we want to know about your favorite..