Tips To Keep It Simple as You Plan Your Post-Pandemic Life

As mask and social distancing guidelines relax and more people get vaccinated.

Many are experiencing "future block" as a result of more than a year of pandemic trauma.

It’s really hard to plan ahead.

Even now it’s wild to think about what the next two months will look like.

There’s so many unknowns, Melanie Deziel, via 'The New York Times'.

If you can relate to this feeling, experts say that's okay... ... and making big plans despite a foggy vision of what lies ahead is good practice.

Try something and see how it feels and how it works.

The way the mind works, these things that seemed insurmountable are now suddenly very doable, Dr. Ben Michaelis, via 'The New York Times'.

Psychologists also recommend treating yourself with a "bit of grace.".

I think we assume that we should have all of the answers, even in the midst of an uncertain, really challenging event like a pandemic, Dr. Laurie Santos, Yale University, via 'The New York Times'.

The right response if you’re struggling with a decision is to give yourself a little bit of grace, Dr. Laurie Santos, Yale University, via 'The New York Times'.

Experts also reiterate that the pandemic was experienced by most of the world.

This is affecting so many people and so many people are sharing in this experience.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to be wholly positive, but you’re not going to be going through this alone, Dr. Robert Self, Brown University, via 'The New York Times'