Elderly man arrested for sexually harassing school pupil on bus in China

An elderly man was arrested for sexually harassing a pupil on a bus in southern China In the video filmed on May 13, in Shanwei, an old man sitting on a bus inappropriately touched a schoolgirl as she passed him on the bus.

It’s reported that the student didn't understand what was wrong at first and thought he was going to beat her.

The bus company called the police after receiving complaints from passengers on the bus.

Local police reported that the elderly man, surnamed Zhang, has been arrested and the case is under further investigation.

Chinese citizens commented online: “Don’t call him ‘old man, call him ‘old b******’." Another said: “It’s not old men getting worse these days, it’s bad guys getting older.” From 2015 to 2020, about 3,796 cases of sexual harassment on a bus or tube have been reported online in China according to local media.

The video was filmed in Shanwei and provided by local media.