Israel Launches More Airstrikes on Gaza as Fears of Ground Invasion Grow

Israel Launches More Airstrikes on Gaza as Fears of Ground Invasion Grow.

The Israeli military also directed heavy artillery fire into Gaza.

There are growing concerns that a ground invasion may take place as a means to quell threats of rocket fire from the Palestinian military.

.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the bombings have killed at least 119 people, including 31 children and 19 women.

The ministry added that at least 830 people have been injured.

.

Israel's Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, claimed on Thursday that Israel has "many, many more targets” in Gaza.

A United Nations Security Council meeting will take place on May 16 to discuss the conflict