U.S. seeing effects of Colonial Pipeline shutdown

And even though the pipeline is up and running again drivers sitting in gas lines may have to wait days for relief.

The hackers that attacked the biggest gas pipeline in the country are getting rewarded with millions of dollars from Colonial Pipeline.

THIS MORNING ..THE HACKERS THAT ATTACKED THEBIGGEST GAS PIPELINE IN THECOUNTRY -- ARE GETTINGREWARDED... WITH MILLIONS OFDOLLARS FROM COLONIAL PIPELINE.AND EVEN THOUGH THE PIPELINE ISUP AND RUNNINGAGAIN -- DRIVERS SITTING IN GASLINES MAY HAVE TO WAIT DAYSFOR RELIEF.A-B-C'S ANDREA FUJII HAS THELATEST.THIS MORNING, GAS SHORTAGES AREPLAGUING PARTS OF THE COUNTRYDESPITE OPERATIONS RESUMINGALONG THE COLONIALPIPELINE.SOT - ROHIT PATEL // GAS STATIONMANAGER"I JUST CALLED THE GAS COMPANY.THEY SAID THREE DAYSUNTIL WE GET A DELIVERY."TANKER TRUCKS ARE FILLING UP ATTHE NORTH CAROLINAFACILITY WHERE A CYBERATTACK ONEWEEK AGO CRIPPLEDOPERATIONS.BUT THE FUEL CAN'T BE DELIVEREDQUICKLY ENOUGHTO THE MANY NOW-EMPTY GASSTATIONS.ONE PERSON IN MARYLAND - EVENWAITING IN LINE FOR GAS ON ARIDING LAWN MOWER!AT LEAST 15 STATES ANDWASHINGTON D-C ARE NOWREPORTING GAS STATIONS THAT HAVERUN DRY.

NEARLY 80 PERCENT OFD-C GAS STATIONS WERE ON "E"OVERNIGHT.AVERAGE PRICES NOW TOP 3 DOLLARSPER GALLONNATIONWIDE - BUT ONE STATION INCHARLOTTE WAS CHARGING 9-99 AGALLON!NATSAUTHORITIES NOW INVESTIGATINGHUNDREDS OFPRICE-GOUGING COMPLAINTS.AND THESE GAS SHORTAGES COULDLAST FOR DAYS.SOT - PATRICK DE HAAN"THOUGH THE COLONIAL PIPELINEREMAINS OPEN, IT MAY STILLBE A HEADACHE, A CHORE TO FINDGAS STATIONS WITH FUEL FORTHE NEXT 1 TO 2 WEEKS."MEANWHILE, WE'RE LEARNING MOREABOUT THE RANSOM PAID TOTHE RUSSIA-BASED HACKERS -SOURCES SAY THE PAYMENT WAS INTHE "LOW MILLIONS."THE F-B-I IS INVESTIGATING - BUTHAS LONG-ADVISEDCOMPANIES NOT TO PAY RANSOMAFTER THESE ATTACKS - FORFEAR OF INCENTIVIZING MOREATTACKS DOWN THE ROAD.SOT - ANDREW MCCABETHESE ARE PRIVATE SECTORS ANDTHEY CAN BE ADVISED BY THEFBI NOT TO DO THIS BECAUSE ITENCOURAGES MORE HACKERSAND LEADS TO MORE ATTACKS..

BUTIN THE END OF THE DAY THEYMAKE THEIR DECISONS ON THEBOTTOM LINE.TAGBACK TO GAS PRICES - AND SOMEGOOD NEWS - THETRACKING SITE GAS BUDDY REPORTSWHOLESALEPRICES ARE COMING DOWN AGAIN -THANKS TO A DROP INPANIC BUYING.ANDREA FUJII, ABC NEWS, NEWYORK.