PM: Remaining second doses for over-50s to be accelerated

Boris Johnson has said that remaining second doses for the over-50s will be accelerated so they come eight weeks after the first.The Prime Minister told the Downing Street press conference: “I believe we should trust in our vaccines to protect the public whilst monitoring the situation as it develops very closely because the race between our vaccination programme and the virus may be about to become a great deal tighter and it’s more important than ever therefore that people get the protection of a second dose.