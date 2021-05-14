PM: Indian coronavirus variant could disrupt easing of restrictions in June

Boris Johnson has warned that the Indian coronavirus variant could “pose a serious disruption” to plans to ease restrictions and “could make it more difficult” to end them as hoped in June.The Prime Minister told the Downing Street press conference: “I do not believe that we need, on the present evidence, to delay our road map and we will proceed with our plan to move to step three in England from Monday.
Johnson 'anxious' over rise of Indian virus variant in UK
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he was “anxious” about a rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus..
