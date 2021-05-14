10 Hardest Decisions in the Mass Effect Series

For this video, we’re looking at the most difficult moral dilemmas in all four “Mass Effect” games.

Today, we’re looking at the hardest decisions in the “Mass Effect” series.

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Today, we’re looking at the hardest decisions in the “Mass Effect” series.

For this video, we’re looking at the most difficult moral dilemmas in all four “Mass Effect” games.

Our list includes The Salarian Pathfinder “Mass Effect: Andromeda” (2017), The Rachni Queen “Mass Effect” (2007), The Suicide Mission “Mass Effect 2” (2010), Curing the Genophage “Mass Effect 3” (2012) and more!