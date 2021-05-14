Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 14, 2021

Lawmakers agree on panel to probe Jan. 6 attack

Credit: Reuters - Politics
Duration: 01:25s 0 shares 1 views
Lawmakers agree on panel to probe Jan. 6 attack
Lawmakers agree on panel to probe Jan. 6 attack

The top Democrat and Republican on the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee have reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan.

6 storming of U.S. Capitol, the lawmakers said on Friday.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

U.S. House members have reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan.

6 storming of U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, the Democratic chairman of the Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson and ranking Republican member John Katko said on Friday they would introduce legislation before the House as soon as next week to set up the investigative panel.

It will be modeled after the one used to probe the attacks of September 11th.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the agreement, calling January 6th (quote) "one of the darkest days in our history." Like the Sept.

11 panel, this one would have five commissioners appointed by each party as well as the authority to issue subpoenas to carry out its investigation.

The lawmakers said its report and "recommendations to prevent future attacks" would be due by Dec.

31.

The agreement paves the way for the panel's creation after a partisan fight over the scope of the investigation - and as Republican committee members increasingly downplay the events of the day in an effort to defend former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Both the House and the Senate would have to approve the bill, which would then go to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

House Homeland Security Committee Agrees on Bipartisan Panel to Probe Jan. 6 Attack

Newsmax

House Lawmakers Reach Bipartisan Deal On Panel To Investigate Jan. 6 Attack

NPR

Facebook Oversight Board To Rule On Trump Ban

Newsy

Explore