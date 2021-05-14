TikTok user discovers 'scary' abandoned mall in basement of Airbnb

Strange discoveries are nothing newon TikTok, but this latest discovery,from a user named Claire (@claire.scheulin),is on another scale entirely.“POV: Your Airbnb has an abandoned mallin the basement,” Claire wrote in the clip.From there, Claire proceeded to give viewers abrief tour.

According to her TikTok account, shewas staying in a condo above a now-vacant mall.TikTokers promptly responded by calling the clip“scary” and like “something from a horror film”.“I have chills,” one user wrote.

“I’mgetting a bad feeling from that place,y’all need to leave,” another added.Many commenters claimed it was likelya hotel in Hollywood, Florida.If so, then it seems possible that both Claireand Josh stayed above the Oceanwalk Mall.The Oceanwalk Mall, now an abandoned“dead mall,” is located right on Hollywood Beach.Despite being permanently closed, the old mall sitsbeneath a group of still-open condos and rooms