Whitty warns of ‘net disadvantage’ in moving vaccines to younger people

There would be “a net disadvantage” in transferring Covid vaccines from older people to younger members of the public who are at lower risk from the virus, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said.Professor Chris Whitty pointed out there is not an endless supply of vaccines and the aim is to firstly protect the most vulnerable from coronavirus, which “is very heavily predicated by age”.
