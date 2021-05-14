Trader Joe’s Drops Mask Requirements for Fully-Vaccinated, More Stores Reevaluate Policies

On May 13, the CDC announced that fully-vaccinated people no longer need to practice social distancing or wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings.

But the agency stressed that people must still follow mask requirements provided by local businesses, workplaces and when traveling.

Trader Joe's is one of the first stores to alter its mask policy.

We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping, Trader Joe's, via its COVID-19 page.

CVS, Walgreens, Macy’s and other stores are reportedly reevaluating their in-store policies.

The safety of our employees and customers will continue to guide our decision-making process, CVS spokesperson, via CNN.

Kroger, Home Depot and Starbucks have confirmed that their mask policies will remain in place for the time being.

Marc Perrone, president of United Food and Commercial Workers' union, called the CDC’s new guidance “confusing.” .

[It] fails to consider how it will impact essential workers who face frequent exposure to individuals who are not vaccinated and refuse to wear masks, Marc Perrone, via CNN.

Lisa LaBruno of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents top retailers such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot, said the guidance “creates ambiguity.”.

It fails to fully align with state and local orders ... These conflicting positions put retailers and their employees in incredibly difficult situations, Lisa LaBruno, via CNN