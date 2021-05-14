Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Raise $1 Million in COVID-19 Aid for India

The power couple’s nonprofit, the Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation, has raised over $1 million in aid.

More than 14,000 donors around the world have contributed.

Their fundraiser is in partnership with Give India, the country’s largest giving platform.

The money raised will go toward oxygen supplies, bipeds, vaccine support, testing centers and more.

Chopra and Jonas have now raised their donation goal to $3 million.

They also released separate statements to Twitter, praising “humanity” and thanking everyone for their “overwhelming support.”.

Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together.

@nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world, Priyanka Chopra, via Twitter.

Thank you for your overwhelming support.

With the combined efforts of over 14,000+ donors from across the globe, we have reached our goal of raising $1 Million to support the people of India as they battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Nick Jonas, via Twitter