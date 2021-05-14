Credit: In the Know: Finds

Smell sweet like honey and salty like the beach with Asian Pacific American-owned brand, Ellis Brooklyn

Ellis Brooklyn makes fragrances, body care products, candles and more that are made with all-natural ingredients.

Its unforgettable scents are sustainably sourced and inspired by literature, songs, non-fiction, poetry and more.

Be sure to check out its new BEE scent.

You’ll fall in love after one sniff!

