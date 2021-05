Dodge Durango SRT, Ford F-150 Lightning and why we like physical controls | Autoblog Podcast #678

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale.

They start things off by discussing cars they've been driving, including the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT and the 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE.

Next they discuss the announcement of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck, Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and the use of physical controls in cars instead of touchscreens.

Finally, they help a reader spend some money.