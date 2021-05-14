Live a truly hands-free life with these storage accessories

After getting her valuables stolen during tennis practice, Locker Lifestyle founder, Kat, created a wrist wallet and neck gaiter to keep your valuables with you at all times without slowing you down.

Perfect for athletes and those with active lifestyles -- you can forget about bulky and uncomfortable purses and bags.

