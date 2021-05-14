A Greek street artist in Athens, Greece, shows his support for Palestinians with a mural that states 'Free Palestine,' spray painted on Thursday (May 13).
'Free Palestine!' Greek street artist spray paints a mural to support Palestinians
He painted a Palestinian woman with a slingshot on a wall on the Polytechnic University campus in Athens.