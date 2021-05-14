Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Reunion

In a new episode of "The B**ch Bible" podcast, Jennifer Lawrence freaks out over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion.
Plus, more celebrity relationship news, including John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's rumoured romance.
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Bennifer News
Jennifer Lawrence "aufgeregt" über die Wiedervereinigung von Jennifer Lopez und Ben Affleck