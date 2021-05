Anderson County Fire Department looking for tax increase to fund new equipment, truck replacement

VOTERS WILL BE VOTING ON AREFERENDUM THAT WILL DECIDE IFANDERSON COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTSRECEIVE MORE FUNDING TODAY.WE SPOKE TO BOTH SIDES.WE ARE TRYING TO RAISE FORCAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AS ALL GOINGTOWARDS IF OUR ENGINES ANDEQUIPMENT HENDERSON COUNTY FIREDEPARTMENT IS ASKING FOR TAXINCREASE WOULD YOU BE THE FIRSTIN OVER 30 YEARS LOOKING TORAISE THE MEAL FROM SIX TO 10MEANING IN ADDITIONAL TOUR SODOLLARS AND TAXES PER 100,DOLLAR HOUSEHOLD AND AROUND TWOMILLION IN ADDITIONAL FUNDINGANNUALLY THE FIRE SYSTEM.I MEAN, YOU KNOW, IT’S GOING TOSUFFER IN THE LONG RUN IF WEDON’T GET IT.I MEAN, YOU KNOW, WE WE GOT SOMEOLD TRUCKS THAT WE YOU KNOW, WEGOT SOME THIS 30 YEARS OLD SOME20 YEARS OLD AND YOU KNOW, WEGONNA START REPLACING ME TRUCKSLIKE THIS ONE HERE AT THEWHITEFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT.IT’S 29 YEARS OLD AND IS THEOLDEST TRUCK IN THE COUNTYFLEET.ADDITIONALLY CHIEF SUTHERLANDSAYS THE MONEY WILL TOWARDSREPLACING OLD EQUIPMENT PAYINGSALARY EMPLOY.KEEPING FIREFIGHTERS ANDANDERSON COUNTY RESIDENTS SAFE.WE FEEL LIKE WE HAVEN’T GOTTENANSWERS.I MEAN, OTHERWISE WE MAY B INFAVOR OF THIS SOME COUNTYFIREFIGHTERS.HOWEVER, OPPOSING THE REFERENDUMCONCERNED ABOUT WHAT THEY SAY ISA LACK OF COMPREHENSIVE PLANNINGON WHERE THE MONEY GOES IF THISMONEY IS GOING TO HELP THE FIREDEPARTMENTS IN A WAY THAT WE CANUNDERSTAND AND WOULD AGREE WITHAND WE WOULD GET ON BOARD WITHIT AS WELL PEOPLE OF ANDERSONCOUNTY WILL CAST THEIR VOTESTHIS COMING TUESDAY, MAY 18TH TOLEARN MORE ABOUT THIS UPCOMINGREFERENDUM GO TO WYFF 4.