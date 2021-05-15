North Las Vegas company creating affordable housing in a box

13 Action News Anchor Todd Quinones had a chance to see the future site for Boxabl, a Nevada Built company breaking new ground.

It's a concept that could go global, and it's all starting right in North Las Vegas.

A state-of-the-art new way of building affordable housing is in the works.

WELCOME BACK..A STATE-OF-THE-ART NEW WAYOF BUILDING AFFORDABLE HOUSINGIS IN THE WORKS.IT’S A CONCEPT THAT COULDEXPAND ACROSS THE WORLD, ANDIT’S ALL STARTING IN NORTH LASVEGAS.I HAD A CHANCE TO SEE THEFUTURE FACTORY FOR BOXABL... ACOMPANY BREAKING NEW GROUND THATIS NEVADA BUILT.TAKE EVERYTHING YOU THINK YOUKNOW ABOUT CONSTRUCTION ANDFORGET IT.BUILDING A HOME IS NO LONGERMEASURED IN MONTHS.... NOW ITCAN BE DONE IN LESS THAN A DAY.THAT IS THE PROMISE BEING MADEBY THE PEOPLE AT BOXABL WHOPROVIDED THIS PROMOTIONAL VIDEO.IT’S A FOLDABLE HOME THAT COMESIN... A BOX.Unpacked in about an hour.

Youplug it in and you’re living.It’s very, very nice.And all for under 50-grand.Yeah.

$50,000 locally deliveredfor free.THIS 400 SQUARE FOOT SINGLE BATHCASITA WITH FULL SIZEDAPPLIANCES AND 9 AND A HALF FOOTCEILINGS MAY BE A GAME CHANGER.CONSIDER COLLEGE STUDENTS...PEOPLE WHO’VE LOST THEIR HOMESTO NATURAL DISASTERS... OR THEPEOPLE SENT TO HELP THEM...THAT IS JUST THE START.I mean, for everyone from amother in law to, you know,affordable housing for lowincome people and seniorcitizens.Right.

So the configurationstarted out for the ADU(Accessory Dwelling Unit) forthe California market.

And wethought, let’s configure that,let’s get some sales going,let’s learn our craft with thisnew technology.

And then itabsolutely blew up with thepublic.BLEW UP TO THE TUNE OF 20THOUSAND ORDERS AND COUNTINGACCORDING TO BOXABL CEO, PAOLOTIRAMANI.This is an enormous space.

Imean, it’s like three or fourfootball fields in here atleast.That’s right.

That’s right.

It’san eighth of a mile long.

Andthis is factory one.THIS MASSIVE FACTORY IN NORTHLAS VEGAS IS SET TO GO ONLINE BYTHE END OF THE YEAR, AND THEPOTENTIAL OUTPUT IS IMPRESSIVE.THINK AUTOMOTIVE ASSEMBLY LINEMEETS HOME CONSTRUCTION.Every 90 minutes we’ll beputting out a home from thisfacility.WITH RISING HOME PRICES, BOXABLCOO GREG EHLERS SEES ATREMENDOUS NEED.If you live in Stockton,California, and you getuniversal basic income of $500 amonth, you can afford a Boxabl.Those types of things aresolving problems that oursociety says we need to beaddressing right now, and wehave that capability.The price of housing has gone uphere just the past couple ofyears.

That’s squeezing out aconsiderable amount of thepopulation, a lot of them seniorcitizens.Absolutely.

And so what we’vebeen doing and working in myrole is engaging with some ofthe local officials, engagingwith some of the privatecompanies that the localgovernments are utilizing... tocreate new master plans forcommunities.THE CASITA’S CAN BE STACKEDTOGETHER TO MAKE LARGER HOMES ORAPARTMENT BUILDINGS.SOLVING A NEED WITH THE PROMISEOF STYLE AND QUALITY, AND IT’SNEVADA BUILT.We have a double size sink.

Awindow, if hopefully you have aview.

Lots of counter space andmany, many knickknacks that wehave here.

So it’s fullydetailed out because why not?It’s 2021.WHEN THAT FACTORY IS UPAND RUNNING, THE GUYS AT BOXABLSAY THEY WILL HAVE ABOUT 300EMPLOYEES...THIS COMPANY HAS BIG, BIGIDEAS.THEY WANT TO GO GLOBAL