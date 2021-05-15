Police make arrests during pro-Palestine demonstration in Berlin

Riot police detained and arrested a number of young men who attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin, Germany on May 14.

Over 1,000 people marched through the Neukolln district of the city to show support for Palestine.

However, due to a breach of coronavirus regulations and what a tweet by the Berlin police called "the loud chanting of calls for violence", the demonstration was dispersed by riot police.

This comes as the Israeli military and Palestinian militants enter a fifth day of fighting in the Gaza Strip.