Paresh Rawal gives hilarious reply to death hoax, says this... | Oneindia News

A Twitter user on Friday floated a rumour that veteran actor Paresh Rawal had died.

The actor rebutted his death rumour with a witty comeback.

Celebrity death rumours have been floating on the internet these days and in the backdrop of the pandemic second wave, they appear to be credible and people fall for them.

#PareshRawal #LuckyAli #MukeshKhanna