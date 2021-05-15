Thousands of people took to the streets in Melbourne and across Australia on Saturday 15 May, in solidarity with Palestinans.
Thousands attend Free Palestine rallies in Melbourne and across Australia
The 'Free Palestine' rallies demanded an end to Israeli military attacks on Gaza.
This video was filmed in front of the State Library Victoria in Melbourne.