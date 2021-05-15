Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Thousands attend Free Palestine rallies in Melbourne and across Australia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:27s 0 shares 1 views
Thousands attend Free Palestine rallies in Melbourne and across Australia
Thousands attend Free Palestine rallies in Melbourne and across Australia

Thousands of people took to the streets in Melbourne and across Australia on Saturday 15 May, in solidarity with Palestinans.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Melbourne and across Australia on Saturday 15 May, in solidarity with Palestinans.

The 'Free Palestine' rallies demanded an end to Israeli military attacks on Gaza.

This video was filmed in front of the State Library Victoria in Melbourne.

Explore