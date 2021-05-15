Incredible Giant Rain Tree 20 metres tall attracts tourists in Thailand

A unique rain tree has naturally grown up to 20 metres-high and with a girth of six metres is attracting visitors in Thailand.

The wild giant has been standing in the middle of a public park in Kanchanaburi province for more than 100 years.

The shadow cast by the tree can cover up to 1,600 square metres of land – with visitors enjoying basking in the shade and having picnics.

Small flowers have sprouted from the earth around the rain tree creating one of the most beautiful views in the province.

The samanea saman or rain tree is originally from central and south America.

In Thailand, wood from the tree is used as raw materials for making furniture.