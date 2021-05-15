Final Debenhams stores to shut as chain’s 243-year history ends
Debenhams is to shut its doors for the final time in its 243-year history.The historic department store chain will close its remaining 28 stores across the UK for good on May 15 after the company collapsed amid the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.It closed 21 of its sites across the UK for the final time on May 13.