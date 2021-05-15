Indian families rescued from floodwaters ahead of Cyclone Tauktae

A deep depression over the Arabian sea is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Indians have been evacuated ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Tauktae in Kerala.

Indians have been evacuated ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Tauktae in Kerala.

A deep depression over the Arabian sea is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Heavy rains and winds have already lashed Thrissur district of Kerala, which has been hit by flooding and storm surges.

Red and Orange alerts have been issued in many parts of the state.

Five camps for evacuees have been opened in Thrissur district following the sea storm.

The camps were opened in Chavakkad and Kodungallur townships.

So far, 105 people have been relocated to camps.