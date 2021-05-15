Israeli air strike on Gaza City kills 10 as unrest spreads to West Bank

An Israeli air raid in Gaza City has killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, in the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week.Both sides pressed for an advantage as efforts to being about a ceasefire gathered strength.The latest outburst of violence began in Jerusalem and has spread across the region, with Jewish-Arab clashes and rioting in mixed cities of Israel.