Cyclone Tauktae: 3 fishermen rescued by ICG in Kannur, Kerala | Oneindia News

Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram embarked upon an operation to rescue a distressed fishing boat Badhriya in Kerala's coastal city of Kannur.

The small fishing boat was crewed by three fishermen.

It was stuck in the middle of the sea in a rough weather condition due to the imminent Cyclone Tauktae