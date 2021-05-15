New Music: Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, Black Keys and More

There's a bevy of choices for music lovers this week.

Nicki Minaj releases an expanded version of her mixtape on streaming services that includes three extra tracks and a collab with Drake and Lil' Wayne on the song "Seeing Green." Garage rockers The Black Keys return with their first full length offering since 2019.

"Delta Kream," is a collection of covers of the blues giants who were so very influential in the development of their sound.

It includes songs by John Lee Hooker, R.L.Burnside, Mississippi Fred McDowell and others who all get the Black Keys treatment.

Country crooner Alan Jackson has returned with "Where Have You Gone" a whopping 21 tracks on the deluxe version, Jackson touches all the bases with songs about drinking to tender ballads, including a wonderful cover of Merle Haggards "That's The Way Love Goes."