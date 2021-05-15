Coronavirus in numbers: UK death total rises by seven

The Government said a further seven people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 127,675.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 2,027 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,448,851.