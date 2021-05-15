Skip to main content
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Protesters smash window of building they mistake for Israel's London embassy

Protesters smashed a window of a building they mistook for Israel's embassy, during a pro-Palestine protest in London on Saturday 15 May.

In fact, the building was one of the embassy's neighbours.

The protest, which made its way from west to central London, was in support of Palestinian rights and against Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

