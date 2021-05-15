Protesters smash window of building they mistake for Israel's London embassy

In fact, the building was one of the embassy's neighbours.

Protesters smashed a window of a building they mistook for Israel's embassy, during a pro-Palestine protest in London on Saturday 15 May.

In fact, the building was one of the embassy's neighbours.

The protest, which made its way from west to central London, was in support of Palestinian rights and against Israel's bombardment of Gaza.