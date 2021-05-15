Swalwell describes tense encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene aide

Rep.
Eric Swalwell (D-CA) talks with CNN’s Jim Acosta about his tense encounter with an aide for Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who told him to take off his mask after the CDC released new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.
Rep.
Eric Swalwell (D-CA) talks with CNN’s Jim Acosta about his tense encounter with an aide for Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who told him to take off his mask after the CDC released new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.
“No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order,” Swalwell tweeted after he said..