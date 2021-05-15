Skip to main content
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Scuffles continue into the evening as London police clash with pro-Palestine protesters

4K footage showing violence continuing into the evening (May 15) outside the Israeli Embassy in London as pro-Palestine protesters and police clashed.

Some protesters threw missiles while others engaged in scuffles with riot police.

Demonstrators were marching through London in protest against Israeli military action in Gaza.

