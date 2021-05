Racial disparities in maternity care

IN YOUR HEALTH WATCH TODAY --MORE DOCTORS IN COLORADO ARECALLING ATTENTION TO HOW WOMENOF COLOR SUFFER GREATER HEALTHPROBLEMS DURING PREGNANCY.2020 STATISTICS FROM THE CDCSHOW THAT...PER 100-THOUSANDBABIES BORN ALIVE...THERE ARE 13 DEATHS AMONG WHITWOMEN ...BUT MORE THAN TRIPLE THAT 42POINT 4 DEATHS AMONG BLACKWOMEN.WHEN IT COMES TO MATERNALMORTALITY RATES AMONG ELEVENDEVELOPED COUNTRIES...THE UNITED STATES RANKS LAST."IF THIS IS GOING TO HAPPEN TOWOMEN WHO ARE RICH AND FAMOUSLIKE SERENA WILLIAMS ANDBEYONCE, THEN WHAT IS GOING TOHAPPEN TO ME?BUTTED SOTAS A BLACK WOMAN MYSELF, WHOACTUALLY HAD A PRETERM CHILD, ITWAS SO TERRIFYING FOR ME TOIN THE MATERNAL AND INFANT SPAAND KNOW SOME OF THESE REALLYSCARY INEQUITIES AND BIRTHPOTENTIAL BIRTH OUTCOMES.COLORADO LAWMAKERS ARECONSIDERING A BILL THAT COULDHELP.IF PASSED IT WOULD DIRECT THECOLORADO MATERNAL MORTALITYREVIEW COMMITTEE, TO COLLECTDATA ON RACE AND THE CONNECTIONFOR BIRTH OUTCOMES, NEONATALINTENSIVE CARE UNIT STAYS,PREECLAMPSIA CASES, AND DEATHS.THE BILL WILL BE HEARD NEXT BY