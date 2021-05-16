Pittsburgh Sandwich Society: Penguins Poutine Smash Burger

If there's one thing that defines Pittsburgh it's our sandwich culture!
Let's meet the Andrzejewskis, the owners of the Pittsburgh Sandwich Society and check out their stacked Penguins Poutine Smash Burger!
If there's one thing that defines Pittsburgh it's our sandwich culture!
Let's meet the Andrzejewskis, the owners of the Pittsburgh Sandwich Society and check out their stacked Penguins Poutine Smash Burger!
Meet this Pens expert from across the Pond. Plus, how to sharpen up your drink game before the Pens playoffs. And, the craziest..