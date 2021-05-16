Newly Married Couple Falls While Kissing In Front Of Guests

This newlywed couple walked in front of their friends and family during their reception.

They stood in the middle of the crowd and attempted a romantic kiss.

However, as the groom dipped the wife for the kiss, he lost balance, causing them to fall on the ground.

Everyone, including the bride and groom, laughed at the mishap but soon perfected the kiss they intended.

*The underlying music rights are not available for license.

For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).