A call to end the media coverage mass shooters want | Tom Teves

On July 20, 2012, a mass shooting in a movie theater of Aurora, Colorado left the town, and its nation, reeling.

To many -- including Tom Teves, who lost his son in the tragedy -- the news coverage that followed focused on all the wrong things.

Why did the reporting overwhelmingly fixate on the shooter rather than the lives of the victims or the heroic efforts of first responders?

With urgency and measure, Teves calls for responsible media attention that acts in the interest of the public (instead of profit) by revoking what shooters want most: infamy.