Investigation Underway After 4-Year-Old Boy Found Murdered In Street In Dallas

Not assignedThe child was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive after police received a 911 call.
Police said the 911 call did not come from the boy's home.
Not assignedThe child was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive after police received a 911 call.
Police said the 911 call did not come from the boy's home.
A murder investigation is underway after a young boy was found dead in a street in a Dallas neighborhood on Saturday, police said.
Officers said the toddler's body was found Saturday morning near Saddleridge and Wood Homestead Drives. The suspect remains at..