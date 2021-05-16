Armed Forces Day Flyover In Torrance

The Tiger Squadron did a flyover above Torrance today in honor of Armed Forces Day.
The annual parade was cancelled for the second year due to the pandemic.
The Tiger Squadron did a flyover above Torrance today in honor of Armed Forces Day.
The annual parade was cancelled for the second year due to the pandemic.
Stan Culbert served in the United States Army for 25 years. His military career started when he was drafted as a young man and sent..
The Election Commission banned all victory processions during and after the counting of votes on May 2 in the wake of rising..