Rombauer Wins The Preakness Stakes, Medina Spirit In The Money

Rombauer pulls Preakness upset, Baffert's Medina Spirit 3rd
Rombauer left Medina Spirit behind — and put horse racing's latest controversy on the back burner.
Rombauer sprung an upset to win the Preakness Stakes at odds of 11-1
Rombauer beat out Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon down the stretch to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes as an 11-1 long shot.