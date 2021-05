Frames Of Fear 3 Movie

Frames Of Fear 3 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: More gore and sickness-stentched tales from the hardest edges of the horror underground - where it's still not safe to use your VCR!

Features grue-soaked segments by fan favorite directors Brad Twigg, Matt Watts, Dustin Ferguson and more!

Get your raincoats and your VHS tape rewinder ready.

Starring: Alexis Acosta, Drew Fortier, James L.

Edwards, George Stover, Tim Novotny Director: Brad Twigg, Mike Watts, David Bachmeier