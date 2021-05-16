Used playing cards turned into incredible art objects in Indonesia

An enterprising craftswoman in Indonesia has found an ingenious, and profitable, way to turn used playing cards into art.

The cards are folded by this recycling genius and her team in such a way that they can be used like interlocking blocks, to build all manner of beautiful objects, from vases to baskets.

The artworks are not just a great way to re-use old materials though, it has also become a profitable business for these artisans in Padang Panjang city in West Sumatra,