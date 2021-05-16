Woman climbs on car, driver tries to shake her off, in rush hour in Vietnam

This is the bizarre moment a woman climbed on top of a car she stopped during rush hour traffic in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on March 1.

The unidentified woman started banging her feet on the bonnet and on the car’s roof before the driver decided to accelerate and then brake hard to try and shake her off.

Onlooker Ton Ngo Co said the woman even tried to break off the side mirror, so they called the police.

He said: "I don’t know what my reaction was when I saw the incident.

I was worried about the woman because she could have been hurt." Ho Chi Minh City is also often called by its old name, Saigon.