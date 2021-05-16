Watch: Adorable ducklings born in a hanging basket LEAP from their nest for the FIRST TIME

Delighted office workers watched with joy as ten adorable ducklings were hatched and then took a leap of faith - from a hanging flower basket.Staff at van conversion company Fleetshields, in Colchester, Essex, were surprised to return to work after the Easter weekend to find one of the hanging baskets empty, with flower petals scattered on the ground.And they couldn't believe their eyes when they peered into the basket - to see a few tiny eggs nestled inside.This video was shot on the 11th May 2021.