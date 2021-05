Sumona Chakravarti reveals she's 'jobless' & 'battling endometriosis since 2011' | Oneindia News

Sumona Chakravarti is a popular face on Indian television.

She is widely known among Indian television viewers, for her recurring appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sumona took to Instagram to post an emotional note.

She shared how the lockdown has affected her.

The actor also opened up about being unemployed and suffering from endometriosis since 2011.

