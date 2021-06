Mr. Right Movie

Mr. Right Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Louise thought she'd met the man of her dreams. But it all went wrong when she introduced him to her gay friends...In a modern world where straight men are waking up to the fact that gay people are the gate-keepers of the cool in-set, Mr. Right gives a crash course on understanding how their clique works.

Directed By Jacqui Morris Cast : Jeremy Edwards, James Lance, Benjamin Hart, Luke De Woolfson, David Morris, Rocky Marshall, Leon Ockendon.