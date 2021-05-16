Trolls World Tour Movie Clip - I Hate That You're Perfect

Trolls World Tour Movie Clip - I Hate That You're Perfect - Branch (Justin Timberlake) & Poppy (Anna Kendrick) sing about their love for each other.

Plot synopsis: Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands.

Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake